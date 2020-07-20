MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 20

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, July 20:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA said passengers should confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit.

International non-essential flights are allowed but subject to certain conditions, with the Bureau of Immigration reminding travelers to strictly comply with all travel requirements.