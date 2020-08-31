MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 31

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 31:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights resumed after Metro Manila was placed under a general community quarantine.

The Bureau of Immigration said restrictions on international travel remain in place.