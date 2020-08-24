MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 24

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Monday, Aug. 24:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA urged passengers to get confirmation of their flights on the same day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flights are now allowed with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine until Aug. 31.

The Immigration bureau has said restrictions on international travel remain until lifted by the government.