MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 20

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, Nov. 20:

MIAA said flight schedules may be subject to changes.

Earlier, MIAA urged passengers to get confirmation of their flights as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

The government has eased travel restrictions, with domestic flights allowed.

Filipinos are allowed to go on non-essential outbound travel.

Foreigners with select investor visas are also allowed to enter the country.