MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 31

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, July 31:

Flight schedules may be subject to changes.

MIAA advised passengers to confirm their flights on the day they are supposed to be scheduled as only those with the confirmation will be allowed to enter the airport premises.

Domestic flight operations are allowed for as long as there is approval from the local government unit concerned.

International non-essential flights by Filipinos are banned again in light of the fact that only one insurance company is willing to provide travel and health coverage to travelers in relation to COVID-19.

