MIAA releases list of operational commercial flights for Friday, April 30

(Eagle News) — The Manila International Airport Authority has released its list of operational commercial flights for Friday, April 30:

MIAA advised passengers to secure confirmation of their flights before going to the airport.

It said only those with the confirmation will be allowed entry into the airport premises.

Flight schedules are also subject to changes, MIAA said.

Starting April 12, the Palace said the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, would be placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the MECQ would be extended in the NCR Plus area until mid-May.