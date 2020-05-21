Metro Manila, other areas under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Bataan, Bulacan, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Nueva Ecija in the next two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Imus, Bacoor in Cavite; Santa Cruz, Candelaria, San Marcelino in Zambales; Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia, San Jose, Bamban in Tarlac; in Mabalacat, Porac, Floridablanca in Pampanga; and in San Narciso in Quezon.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.