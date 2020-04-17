Mayor Sara Duterte places tanks, heavy equipment in Davao City’s major roads to block ECQ violators

(Eagle News) — Davao City mayor Sara Duterte placed armored tanks and heavy equipment in major roads in the city to warn those violating the lockdown protocols of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) there.

The mayor had earlier warned that she would place armored tanks or armored personnel carriers (APCs) to guard the streets to block private vehicles violating ECQ guidelines in the city.

The ECQ was put in place on April 4 and is set to end on April 19.

But there are plans to extend this for another week, or until April 26.

The Davao City mayor also warned those violating quarantine protocols that in the event that they get infected with COVID-19 because of their insistence to go outside of their homes, the local government would not shoulder their hospital expenses.

She also said that they would need to produce at least P2 million as a consequence. This is to pay the ICU admission bills in hospitals.

(with a report from Noreen Ygonia, Eagle News Service correspondent in Davao City)