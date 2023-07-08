Mayon update: Over 300 rockfall events monitored in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Over 300 rockfall events were monitored in Mayon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its Mayon update that apart from the 303 rockfall events, also monitored were eight volcanic earthquakes, one lava collapse pyroclastic density current event.

One repetitive pulse tremor was also recorded since July 3 at 3:47 p.m. until 12 p.m. of July 7.

Lava flow reaching 2.8 kilometers and 1.3 kilometers long was also detected along Mi-si and Bonga gullies.

Lava collapse on both gullies within 3.3 kilometers and four kilometers along the Basud gully from the crater was also detected.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 792 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said a 1000-meter-tall plume of moderate emission was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone is banned.

In its Mayon update, it also reminded pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Mayon remains on alert level 3.

Earlier, Albay, where the volcano is located, was placed under a state of calamity due to Mayon’s possible “hazardous eruption.”