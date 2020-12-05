Maynilad customers in QC, Caloocan, Valenzuela, parts of Bulacan to experience water service interruption

(Eagle News) — Maynilad customers in Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela and parts of Bulacan will experience water service interruption from Saturday, December 5, to Monday, December 7.

Maynilad said this was due to the maintenance work to be conducted at the La Mesa Treatment Water Plant 2.

The maintenance, Maynilad said, had earlier been postponed due to the effects of Storm “Ulysses.”

The following slides posted on the Maynilad Facebook account show the affected areas:

The water company advised customers to store water.

“Kapag bumalik na ang supply sa inyong lugar, posible ang pansamantalang discoloration o paglabo ng tubig. Padaluyin ito ng panandalian hanggang sa luminaw. Maaari din gumamit ng malinis na tela bilang filter, siguraduhin lamang na regular itong papalitan. Pakuluan naman ang tubig na gagamiting inumin,” it explained.

It apologized for the inconvenience.