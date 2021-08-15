Marinduque to revert to GCQ starting Aug. 16

(Eagle News) — Marinduque will revert to a general community quarantine starting Aug. 16.

In a Facebook post, Governor Presbitero Velasco said he signed Executive Order No. 28 Series of 2016 declaring the GCQ until Aug. 31 due to reports of Alpha and Beta variants in the province and the “fast-increasing” COVID-19 transmission possibly due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

He also noted the Department of Health had declared the province under alert level 3 for COVID-19.

Marinduque is under a least stringent modified general community quarantine so far.

“Kung matatandaan, mayroon lamang tayong 390 cases noong Mayo 12, 2021 ngunit noong Agosto 12 ay nakapagtala na tayo ng 1,145 cases o pagtaas ng 755 na bagong kaso sa loob lamang ng tatlong buwan,” he said.

He said the number of COVID-19 deaths also increased–from 19 on May 12 to 47 on Aug. 12.

According to Velasco, the public should cooperate and take extra precautions.

“Ibayong pag-iingat po ang ating kailangan at pagsunod sa mga health protocols at safety measures ng ating pamahalaan,” he said.