Updated: Marikina River water level reaches 21.8 meters; tops 2009 “Ondoy” record of 21.5 meters

(Eagle News) — The Marikina River water level has reached 21.8 meters as of 9:04 a.m., topping the record water level set in 2009 by Typhoon Ondoy at 21.5 meters.

According to the Facebook page of the Marikina local government’s Public Information Office (PIO), the increase in water level within half an hour was already 10 centimeters.

Marikina River water level at 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, stood at 21.6 meters, already past the record water level of Ondoy.

At 8:30 a.m., the water level further increased to 21.7 meters.

Marikina River water level is 21.7 meters as of 8:30 a.m.

At 9:04 a.m., the water level further increased to 21.8 meters.

There is no sign of abating as Typhoon Ulysses continues to pound Luzon, including Metro Manila, with intense rains.

Marikina River water level is 21.8 meters as of 9:04 a.m.

Metro Manila is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as well as the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and the northern and central portions of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Tayabas City, Lucban, Mauban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Perez, Alabat, Plaridel, Agdangan, Real, Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands.

