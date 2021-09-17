Marcoleta says mandamus SC petition to compel gov’t agencies to give EUA for Ivermectin against COVID

(Eagle News) — House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta talked about the importance of the writ of mandamus he and other lawmakers are seeking from the Supreme Court so that government agencies would be compelled to allow the use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, as a possible treatment and preventive drug against COVID-19.

In the interview with NET25’s “Balitalakayan” on Thursday, Sept. 16, Marcoleta said that by filing the petition for a writ of mandamus, they are asking the Supreme Court to compel the Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to do what is necessary so Ivermectin can be given emergency use authorization (EUA) in the fight against COVID-19.

Marcoleta and fellow lawmaker, Anakalusugan Partylist Rep. Michael Defensor filed the mandamus petition with the high court early this week. The lawmaker noted how, given the current situation, the country is pressed for time to find other alternative solutions to address the virus pandemic.

“Palagay ko naman maiintindihan ng Supreme Court kung bakit kami dumiretso,” he said explaining the sense of urgency on the issue.

“Inisip namin direct filing para ipakilala sa Korte Suprema na talagang naghahabol tayo ng panahon sapagkat ang sitwasyon ay talagang oras ang kalaban,” he said during the interview.

He stressed that urgent action is needed as COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to increase given the increasing dominance of the COVID-19 delta variant which is much much more infectious and aggressive.

Marcoleta cited the more than 60 clinical trials around the world regarding Ivermectin.

“Sa tingin namin, may kamay na pumipigil sa kanila at ito nga ay yung mga pharmaceuticals,” he noted.

The lawmaker cited laws that could be used as basis so the DOH and FDA in particular could give emergency use authorization for Ivermectin to fight COVID-19.

These are Republic Act 11517 which authorizes President Rodrigo Duterte to expedite the processing of licenses, permits and certifications in times of public or national emergency, and Executive Order 121 which grants authority to the FDA to issue emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.

He also questioned why it is taking too long for the FDA to give an EUA to Ivermectin.

He claimed three conditions are satisfied for an EUA for Ivermectin. The conditions are that based on the totality of evidence, it is reasonable to believe that the drug can be used for early treatment or for prevention of COVID 19; that the potential and known benefits of this drug far outweigh the potential and known risks; and that there is no approved, adequate and available drug to diagnose, prevent and treat COVID-19.

