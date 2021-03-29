Marawi mayor contracts COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on the city’s Facebook account, Gandamra said this was based on the results of his RT-PCR test released on Sunday night.

He urged all those who came into contact with him recently to get tested or be quarantined either in quarantine facilities or their respective homes.

He said this was also a “call to action” to “not be afraid to get vaccinated as this is by far the most impactful move that our government is doing to protect ourselves from the disease.”

According to the mayor, the local government would continue to provide basic services.

“I am certain that we are all tired of fighting this unseen opponent. However, I would like to emphasize that this is not the time to relax and become complacent of our actions,” he said.

“Instead, this should be a wake-up call to all of us that we should still be vigilant and strictly follow the minimum health protocols implemented in the city,” he added.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could hit 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge continues.