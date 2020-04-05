Manila’s top officials donate P4.7M worth of salaries to PGH

(Eagle News) – Manila’s top officials will donate their entire salaries for the month of April to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), one of the country’s COVID-19 referral hospitals.

In a statement posted at the Facebook Page of the Manila Public Information Office, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said that about P4.7 million worth of their salaries combined will be turned over to the PGH.

Aside from him, those who agreed to donate their salaries were Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, and all of the city’s councilors.

“In our own little way, sana po ay makatulong po ito sa pagpapalakas ng kakayanan ng ating mga frontliner, particularly sa health sector (In our own little way, we hope this could help in boosting the capabilities of our frontliners, particularly those in the health sector”, the statement quoted Domagoso as saying.

As of latest count, the city of Manila has 156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 14 recoveries and 25 deaths. Persons under investigation or PUIs, meanwhile, is at 395.

(Eagle News Service)