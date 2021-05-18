Manila police ordered to mull charges vs more people over Tondo street boxing match

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has directed the Manila police to look into the possibility of filing charges against more people over the street boxing match held in Tondo, Manila.

According to reports, the Manila Police District has so far filed charges against Barangay 182 councilor Arnel Saenz and his son Vincent for alleged violation of the guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and for alleged illegal gambling and game-fixing.

Reports said also charged was Lawrence Bindoy, the village secretary’s husband.

In a statement, Eleazar said the Manila police should continue its investigation to identify the other participants and spectators in the match because none of them observed COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and minimum health standards.

“Isa ito sa mga sinasabi nating super spreader event eh. Napakabilis ng hawaan sa mga ganitong pagkukumpol-kumpol (This is what we call a super spreader event. The rate of transmission in these kings of gatherings is really fast),” he said.

He also hailed local policemen for “acting decisively and immediately filing charges against the barangay councilor and two other persons behind this illegal activity.”

“Tandaan natin na nasa gitna pa din tayo ng pandemya at hindi natin malalagpasan ito kung hindi tayo magtutulungan kahit sa simpleng pagsunod lang sa minimum health protocols (Let us remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic and we can’t get through this if we don’t help each other and simply follow the minimum health protocols),” Eleazar said.

“Kung hindi man tayo natatakot sa Covid-19, matakot tayo para sa ating mga pamilya. Hindi biro ang madapuan ng Covid. Marami sa ating front-liners, kabilang ang mga health workers at pulis, ang nahawaan na at namatay para lang makontrol ang pagkalat ng virus. Huwag natin balewalain ang kanilang sakripisyo. Huwag nating ipakipagsapalaran ang ating kalusugan at kaligtasan para lang sa panandaliang saya (If you’re not afraid of COVID-19, let us be afraid for our families. Getting COVID-19 is a serious thing. Many of our frontliners, including our health workers and policemen, have contracted the virus and died to curb the transmission of the virus. Let us not let their sacrifices be in vain. Let us not risk our health and safety just to have fun),”he added.