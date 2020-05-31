Manila gov’t: Barangay 847 under “hard lockdown” from June 1 to 2

(Eagle News)–Barangay 847 in Manila will be under a “hard lockdown” starting June 1, the Manila government said.

According to a statement from the city government, the lockdown will be effective from 12 a.m. until 11:59 pm of June 2 according to Executive Order No. 24.

Domagoso signed the order for the implementation of the ECQ for purposes of COVID19 surveillance, rapid risk assessment and testing operations “as the city’s response measures to the imminent danger posed by COVID-19,” based on the request of barangay officials.

Domagoso said the order had to be imposed following the four reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six suspected cases in the barangay.

Under the hard lockdown, residents shall be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going outside their homes.

The following are however exempted from the order: health workers, military personnel, service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation), essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking and money services), barangay officials, and media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“All other commercial, industrial, retail, institutional and other activities not mentioned in above exemptions in the said district shall be suspended within the specified period of ECQ,” the EO said.

The EO said station commanders of police stations were directed to “employ and deploy officers and personnel in strategic locations and areas necessary for the effective implementation of the ECQ.”