Manhunt vs suspects behind Maguindanao blast ordered

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a manhunt against the suspects behind the blast caused by an improvised explosive device in Maguindanao on Saturday, and that left at least eight people injured.

“Inatasan ko na ang RD, PRO BAR na makipag-tulungan sa local military forces, hindi lamang sa pagsasagawa ng manhunt sa mga taong responsible dito, kundi pati na rin sa pagpapa-igting ng seguridad sa Maguindanao at ilang mga lugar kung saan maaring mangyari ang ganitong klaseng karahasan,” Eleazar said.

He said so far, the police were looking into the possibility the suspects used a phone-triggered improvised explosive device in the attack in a covered court in Datu Piang town center.

No one was reported killed in the blast, which took place as several people were playing a volleyball match.

Eleazar urged the public to coordinate with authorities.

“..Dahil ang inyong pakikiisa ay isang mabisang sandata upang hindi mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga tao at grupo na maghasik ng karahasan sa ating bayan,” the PNP Chief said.