Manhunt under way vs suspect in CamSur shooting that killed four, including 2 minors

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a manhunt operation against a person who went on a rampage and killed four individuals in Camarines Sur recently.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said Eleazar gave the order to the Police Regional Office 5, which has police jurisdiction over Milaor, where the shooting took place.

The PNP said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, entered the victims’ residence at Zone 1 in Barangay Tarusanan last Friday and fired shots using an M16 rifle.

Killed were Romeo De Leon, 72; Samuel Coabilla, 21; Ruby Britanico, 9; and Gabby John Britanico, 6.

Those wounded were Noel Agliones, 9; and Haygis Britanico, 7, the PNP said.

“Nakakalungkot at nakakagalit ang ginawang pamamaril sa isang pamilya sa Camarines Sur kung saan dalawa sa apat na namatay ay mga bata at dalawang bata pa ang nasugatan,” Eleazar said.

The police are probing the incident.

The PNP said the incident should also pave the way for unit commanders to intensify the operations to account loose firearms.

“We need to double our efforts to take away loose firearms from the streets and from the communities because these are usually being used as instruments of crime,” the Chief PNP said.