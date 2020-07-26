Makati RTC branch 143 temporarily closed from July 27 to 31 after employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–A Makati Regional Trial Court branch will be closed starting Monday, July 27, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A memo from Executive Judge Elmo Alameda said the temporary physical closure of Branch 143 will last until July 31, or the last day of the mandatory 14-day quarantine for people who last had contact with the COVID-19-positive employee on July 17.

The memo said the temporary physical closure–which was approved by the Supreme Court’s Office of the Court Administrator and was based on OCA health guidelines due to COVID-19 cases –would also allow for a disinfection of the branch.

It will also pave the way for further contact tracing.

“During the affected days, transactions with the RTC-Branch 143 may be done through its official hotline numbers and judiciary email accounts to ensure that urgent matters are acted upon and attended to,” the memo said.