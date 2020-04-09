Magnolia offers fresh chicken delivery for communities affected by quarantine

In this time of lockdowns and self-quarantine, fresh chicken delivered in your villages or near your homes is the ideal.

Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a popular fresh chicken brand is starting to do just that.

Magnolia Chicken announced that it has started to roll out its “Bayanihan Selling activity to bring chicken supply closer to the consumers” during the enhanced community quarantine.

It partnered with netizens who are leaders in their communities to “initiate” the selling activity in their respective areas “in the spirit of Bayanihan.”

The reselling could be done via “homeowners’ associations, barangays or community resellers.”

“If you’re interested, the Bayanihan Reselling program is still open for new community partners to make Magnolia chicken more accessible. To join, you can check out the Magnolia Chicken Facebook page for more details,” it said.

Interested parties can also send a message to Magnolia through Viber at 09156719249.

Just include your name, cellphone number, address, leadership role, and chicken requirement details of your area (example: 50 kgs of whole chicken).