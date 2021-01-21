Magnitute 7.1 quake hits waters off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 7.1 quake hit waters off Davao Occidental on Thursday night, Jan. 21, but was felt at lower intensities in surrounding areas because it occurred at a significant depth.

In a bulletin issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), it said that the tremor happened at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, with the epicenter located in waters 231 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental.

It had a depth of focus of 116 kilometers.

The quake was felt at Intensity 5 in General Santos City, at Intensity 4 in Davao City, and at Intensity 2 in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

The following are the recorded instrumental Intensities for the quake:

Intensity V – Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity IV – City of General Santos; Alabel, Sarangani; Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity III – City of Kidapawan City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur; City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental

Intensity II – City of Cagayan de Oro; City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte; City of Borongan, Eastern Samar

Intensity I – City of Catbalogan, Samar

Phivolcs said it is expecting aftershocks, but no damages.

The agency also assured that there was no tsunami threat because the quake occurred quite deep into the earth. However, because of its depth (116 kilometers), it would also be felt in more areas but at lower intensities.

