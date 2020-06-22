Magnitude 5 quake shakes Ilocos Sur

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5 quake shook Ilocos Sur on Monday at around 4 p.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The quake was felt at intensity 4 in Candon, Ilocos Sur. The quake’s epicenter was located 55 kilometers northwest of this city, off the waters near the Ilocos Sur coast.

The quake was shallow, with a depth of only four kilometers.

It was felt at various intensities in the surrounding areas:

– at intensity 3 in Vigan City, Sinait, Santa and Magsingal, Sta. Lucia, Santa Maria, Sta. Cruz, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; and San Fernando City, La Union;

-at intensity 2 in Cabugao, San Juan, Bantay, San Ildefonso, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Tagudin, Burgos, Santiago, Sigay, Suyo, Ilocos Sur; and Banna, Bacarra, Laoag City, and Batac Ilocos Norte.

It was also felt at various instrumental intensities:

Intensity 3 – Vigan City

Intensity 2 – Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Intensity 1 – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

PHIVOLCS said it is expecting aftershocks

(Eagle News Service)