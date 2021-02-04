Magnitude 5.1 quake rocks Tinaga Island in Camarines Norte, followed by 4.4 magnitude aftershock

UPDATED 8:10 a.m. (Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.1 quake rocked Tinaga Island in Camarines Norte at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, which was followed by a magnitude 4.4 tremor, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The magnitude 4.4 aftershock struck at 7:30 a.m. , or just one hour and 30 minutes after the main quake.

Both quakes were very shallow with a depth of only 1 kilometer. The magnitude 5.1 quake’s epicenter was located 24 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island (Vinzons), Camarines Norte, while the 4.4 magnitude aftershock’s epicenter was 14 kilometers northeast.

The first quake was felt at intensity 4 in Capalonga, Camarines Norte; at intensity 2 in Goa and Naga City, Camarines Sur, and in Calauag, Quezon Province; and at intensity 1 in Cainta, Rizal.

The following Intrumental Intensities were also recorded in these areas:

Intensity 4 – Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity 3 – Guinayangan, Quezon

Intensity 2 – Gumaca, Mauban and Lopez, Quezon

Intensity 1 – Marikina City and Pasig City, Metro Manila; San Rafael, Bulacan

The magnitude 4.4 aftershock, on the other hand, was felt at intensity 2 in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

Its instrumental intensities were the following:

Intensity 2 – Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity 1 – Guinayangan, Quezon

Phivolcs earlier said it was expecting aftershocks for the magnitude 5.1 quake, but no damages.

