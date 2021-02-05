Magnitude 4.9 quake hits waters off Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A magnitude 4.9 quake hit waters off Occidental Mindoro on Friday morning, Feb. 5, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It was also felt at instrumental intensities in parts of Capiz and Antique.

The quake, with its epicenter at 60 kilometers southwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, occurred at 7:49 a.m. It occured barely two hours after a magnitude 5.1 quake that struck Tinaga Island in Camarines Norte.

The quake was 14 kilometers deep and was felt at the following instrumental intensities:

Intensities III – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas City

Intensity I – San Jose de Buenavista, & Sebaste, Antique

PHIVOLCS said it was not expecting any aftershocks nor damages due to the quake.

