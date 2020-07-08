Magnitude 4.8 quake rocks Zambales; tremor also felt in parts of Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — A magnitude 4.8 quake rocked Zambales on Wednesday morning, July 8, and was even felt in parts of Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a bulletin.

The tectonic quake that occured at 8:28 a.m. today, had a depth of 55 kilometers. Its epicenter was located at seven kilomters northwest of Cabangan, Zambales.

It was felt at intensity 4 in San Felipe, Zambales, and at intensity 3 in Quezon City and Malabon, PHIVOLCS said.

The quake was also felt at various instrumental intensities in the following areas:

Intensity 3 – Olongapo City, Zambales

Intensity 1 – Quezon City; Marikina City; Malolos City, Bulacan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, Pampanga

Before this, at 12:35 a.m., a magnitude 4.3 quake also hit Batangas, with its epicenter located at 12 kilomters southeast of Calatagan town.

It was however so deep, at 192 kilometers, that it was not felt in the surrounding areas. There were no quake intensities measured and reported by PHIVOLCS in the bulletin it had issued at 12:46 a.m.

(Eagle News Service)