LTO Region 7 reports 90 percent compliance with mandatory use of face shields among commuters

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Office’s Region 7 has reported a 90 percent compliance with the mandatory wearing of face shields among public commuters on the first day of the policy implementation.

In a statement, the LTO Region 7 said this was based on an “on-the-spot inspection” made by LTO Region 7, along with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 7 and Highway Patrol Group (HPG), on Saturday, Aug. 15.

LTO 7 regional director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said passengers who were not wearing face shields were asked to disembark the public utility vehicles.

“It is a good indicator that most of the riding public were compliant on the first day of the implementation, we hope to see 100% compliance in the coming days,” he said.

DOTr Memorandum Circular 2020-014 made the wearing of face shields mandatory for public commuters in order to allow for their additional protection.

The Philippine National Police is also implementing the same policy starting today.

All Camp Crame personnel and visitors are covered by the policy.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 161000 COVID19 cases.