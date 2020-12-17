LTFRB: Over 200 P2P provincial buses to ply ten routes starting December 21

(Eagle News) — Over 200 point-to-point provincial public utility buses will start plying roads starting December 21.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the 269 buses that will travel in and out of Metro Manila was based on Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-082 issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The buses will ply the following routes:

Clark, Pampanga – SM North EDSA

Clark, Pampanga – NAIA Terminal (With Limited Stop in Ortigas)

Clark, Pampanga – Lubao, Pampanga (With Specials Stops in San Fernando and Angeles City)

Clark, Pampanga – Dagupan, Pangasinan (With Special Stops at Rosales and Urdaneta, Pangasinan)

Clark, Pampanga – Subic, Zambales (With Special Stop at Dinalupihan, Bataan)

NAIA/Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx) – Baguio City

Batangas City – Ortigas

Batangas City – Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)

Lipa City, Batangas – Ortigas

Lipa City, Batangas – Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)

The LTFRB said those allowed to go on trips are roadworthy vehicles with valid or existing Certificates of Public Convenience (CPC) or an application for extension of validity.

They should also have a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy for each registered route.

Vehicles should have a special permit to go on inter-regional routes outside Metro Manila.

Applications, the LTFRB said, may be sent to [email protected]

All vehicles should also pick up and drop off passengers only in designated terminals.

Health protocols should also be followed.