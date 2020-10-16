LTFRB opens Pampanga-QC, Davao-Laguna routes

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has opened additional provincial routes as the country’s economy gradually reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Memorandum Circular 2020-051-A signed by LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra III, the following routes are now allowed:

1. Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga – Araneta Center, Cubao

2. Davao City, Davao Del Sur – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

The LTFRB said five units have been allowed to ply the Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga to Araneta Center, Cubao route, while 14 units can use the Davao City, Davao Del Sur to Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna route.

The LTFRB said the bus operator, driver and passengers are required to follow health protocols inside the vehicles.

These are the wearing of face masks and face shields, the ban on talking or answering of phones and the ban on eating.

There should also be enough ventilation in the vehicle, which should be frequently disinfected.

Symptomatic persons should not be allowed to ride the vehicle, where a one-seat-apart rule should be implemented.

The LTFRB said the opening of more routes was in line with Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade’s directive on the increase in routes, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s and the Cabinet’s approval of the recommendation by the Economic Development Council aimed at allowing the Philippine economy to recover.

The LTFRB said all additional routes were subject to study by the agency, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the local government unit concerned.