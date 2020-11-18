LTFRB opens 7 additional routes for provincial buses

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board opened on Wednesday, Nov. 18, seven additional routes for provincial buses.

The LTFRB said the routes from Laguna to Region VI and vice versa based on Memorandum Circular No. 2020-051-C are the following:

1. Kalibo, Aklan – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

2. Malay, Aklan – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

3. San Jose, Antique – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

4. Roxas City, Capiz – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

5. Estancia, Iloilo – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

6. Iloilo City, Iloilo – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

7. Miag-Ao, Iloilo – Sta. Rosa Integrated Terminal, Laguna

Roadworthy provincial buses and with valid and existing Certificates of Public Convenience (CPC) or Applications for Extension of Validity will be allowed to ply the roads.

Instead of a special permit, operators may request for a QR code via the LTFRB Facebook page.

The following information should be included: name, mode of transportation, case, license plate or chassis number.

Social distancing and health protocols should be strictly followed.