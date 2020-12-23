LTFRB: 440 provincial buses to ply five routes starting Thursday, December 24

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has allowed over 400 provincial buses to ply routes starting Thursday, December 24.

The LTFRB said the plying of 440 provincial buses in five routes was based on Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-051G and MC 2020-051H issued on December 21.

The following are the routes to be opened:

Baguio City – Mariveles, Bataan

Baguio City – Olongapo, Zambales

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) – Baguio City

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) – Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte

The LTFRB said roadworthy public utility vehicles with valid and existing certificates of public convenience or applications for extension of validity are allowed.

The vehicles should also have a personal passenger insurance policy.

According to the LTFRB, the required QR Code may be downloaded from the official website of the LTFRB (https://ltfrb.gov.ph/).

The agency reminded operators and passengers to strictly follow safety and health protocols.