Localized thunderstorms expected in parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Localized thunderstorms are expected in parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are forecast over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

The weather bureau said light to strong winds coming from the north to northwest will prevail over Northern Luzon while light to strong winds from the southwest will prevail over Aurora Province.

The coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.