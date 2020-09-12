Localized thunderstorms affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–Localized thunderstorms are affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said it was monitoring a low pressure area, which was estimated 45 km north of Romblon, Romblon as of 3 a.m.

Light to moderate winds coming from the east to northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said these areas will have slight to moderate coastal waters.