Localized thunderstorms affecting N. Luzon

Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of N. Samar, other areas

(Eagle News)–Localized thunderstorms are affecting Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Aurora.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Northern Luzon, which will also have slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm advisory has been raised over other parts of the country.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Northern Samar, Catanduanes (Gigmoto, Baras, Viga) and Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao, Mansalay).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.