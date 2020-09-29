Localized thunderstorms affecting Mindanao today

Southwest monsoon affecting western section of country

(Eagle News)–Localized thunderstorms are affecting Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon was also affecting the western section of the country.

Because of the thunderstorms, PHIVOLCS said Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas, which will have slight to moderate coastal waters.

Visayas, Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over these areas.

PAGASA said slight to moderate seas are expected in those areas.