Las Piñas reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Las Piñas government on Friday, May 1, reported eleven additional COVID-19 cases in the city, bringing the total to 160.

According to the local government, Barangay Talon Dos still had the most cases, with 21.

It was followed by Pamplona Dos and Pamplona Tres with 15 each.

BF International Village-CAA reported 12 cases.

Of the city’s barangays, only Barangay Ilaya still had no reported COVID-19 case.

The local government said of the 160, 23 have recovered while 14 have died

Fourteen are probable cases, and 173 suspected cases.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 8000 COVID-19 cases.