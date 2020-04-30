Las Piñas confirms 149 COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has reached 149.

In its update on Thursday, April 30, the local government said the barangay with the most cases was still Talon Dos, with 21 cases; followed by Pamplona Dos with 15; and Pulanglupa Dos with 12.

Ilaya still has zero COVID-19 cases.

According to the city government, of the 149 COVID-19 cases, 23 have recovered and 12 have died.

There are 14 probable COVID-19 cases, and 77 suspected cases.

The Philippines has so far registered over 8000 COVID-19 cases.