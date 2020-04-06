Las Piñas gov’t confirms 42 COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Las Piñas government has so far recorded 42 cases.

Of the 42, the local government said one each was from Almanza Uno, Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Barangay Elias Aldana, Manuyo Uno, Pulanglupa Uno and Talon Uno; two each from Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Dos and Talon Kuatro; three each from Pamplona Uno, Pamplona Dos and Zapote; four from Manuyo Dos; five from Pilar; and six each from BF International Village-CAA and Talon Dos.

The local government said of the 42, ten have recovered and four have died.

Fifty-six people are under probe while 294 are persons under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 3000 COVID-19 cases.