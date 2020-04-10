Las Piñas COVID-19 cases rise to 54

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has climbed to 54.

The local government said of the 54, one each was from Almanza Uno, Almanza Dos and Elias Aldana; two each from Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Manuyo Uno, Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Uno and Talon Uno; three each from Pamplona Uno and Pulanglupa Dos; four each from Pamplona Dos, Talon Kuatro and Zapote; five each from Pilar and Manuyo Dos; six from BF International Village-CAA; and seven from Talon Dos.

Ten patients have recovered while six have died.

Sixty are patients under investigation, and 321 are patients under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 4000 COVID-19 cases.