Las Piñas confirms 50 COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has reached 50.

The local government said of the 50 as of Wednesday, April 8, one each was from Almanza Uno, Barangay Daniel Fajardo, and Barangay Elias Aldana; two each from Manuyo Uno, Pamplona Tres, Pulanglupa Uno, Pulanglupa Dos, and Talon Uno; three each from Talon Kuwatro and Pamplona Uno; four each from Pamplona Dos and Zapote; five each from Manuyo Dos and Pilar; six from BF International Village-CAA; and seven from Talon 2.

Five patients have died while ten have recovered.

Fifty-four patients are under investigation while 325 are under monitoring.

The Philippines has confirmed over 3000 COVID-19 cases so far.