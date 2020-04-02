Las Piñas confirms 32 COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Las Piñas has reached 32.

The Las Piñas government said of the 32, one each was from Almanza Uno, Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Barangay Elias Aldana and Talon Uno; two each from Pamplona Uno, Pamplona Dos, Pulanglupa Dos and Talon Kuwatro; three each from Manuyo Dos, Pamplona Tres, Pilar and Zapote; and four each from BF International Village-CAA and Talon Dos.

The Las Piñas government said seven patients have recovered while two have died.

Thirty-nine persons are under probe and 351 are being monitored.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 2000 COVID-19 cases.