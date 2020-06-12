Lapu-Lapu city mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Lapu-Lapu City mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Junard Chan made the revelation himself in a Facebook post in Cebuano.

He said he got infected “even if we tried our best to avoid” it.

He gave the assurance the delivery of basic services will continue.

He said he has been isolated in his home since Tuesday, June 9.

Lapu-Lapu was among three cities in Cebu that asked the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in May it be allowed to remain under an enhanced community quarantine.

Apart from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City and Mandaue made the appeal after the IATF said Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue would be classified as general community quarantine areas starting May 16, while Cebu City would be under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The IATF granted Cebu City’s and Mandaue’s appeal.

On June 1, Cebu City and Mandaue transitioned to general community quarantine areas.