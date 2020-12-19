Landslides, floods hit Davao de Oro due to rains from tropical depression “Vicky”

(Eagle News) — Floods and landslides have hit areas of Davao de Oro province due to rains brought about by Tropical Depression Vicky.

In fact, floodwaters have already entered houses of residents in low-lying areas in Compostela, Davao de Oro.

The local government units have already called on affected residents to evacuate if rains will continue.

In Monkayo, Davao de Oro, landslides induced by the rains were also reported.

In Purok Kawasan, New Alegria in Compostela, Davao de Oro, the Batutu River also overflowed due to heavy rains from Thursday night (Dec. 17) until Friday (Dec. 18). The river started to overflow at around 10 a.m. Friday, which damaged agricultural crops in low-lying areas such as banana plantations, palay and corn.

Tropical depression Vicky is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, Dec. 20.

As of 4 p.m. today, the center of Tropical Depression “VICKY” was estimated based on all available data at 135 km East Southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, according to PAGASA, the country’s weather bureau.

(Eagle News Service)