La Union declares “state of calamity” due to damage from storm “Maring”

(Eagle News) — La Union declared a state of calamity due to the damage brought about by severe tropical storm “Maring.”

By virtue of Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 1413, the provincial government of La Union placed the province under a state of calamity after “Maring” heavily devastated much of its agriculture and infrastructure.

The provincial resolution cited initial damage report stating that Maring had affected 259 barangays and over 38,000 families.

“As of October 14, in the initial Damage Report of (STS) Maring in La Union, 259 barangays, 38,812 families, 135,881 persons, and 4,263 houses were affected. According to the same report, two people were injured, three missing persons, and no death,” the resolution read.

“Continuous recovery efforts such as relief operations, infrastructure restoration, road clearing, donation drives, and damage assessment for possible aid are continuously conducted by the concerned provincial government of La Union offices. A total of 18,998 relief packs were distributed in highly affected areas,” it said.

Initial damage to agriculture in La Union was pegged at PHP369.3 million. The agricultural crops damaged included rice, corn, vegetables. Damage to livelihood amounted to P5.2 million.

La Union also reported PHP63.1 million worth of damage on 17 roads while initial damage on 14 agri-infra projects cost PHP48,000.

(Eagle News Service)