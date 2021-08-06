Korean fugitive wanted for fraud in his country nabbed in Davao City

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration has arrested a Korean fugitive wanted for fraud in his country.

In a statement, the bureau said 61-year-old Lee Sanghun was nabbed by bureau operatives in a restaurant in Calinan District, Davao City, last weekend, in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation XI-South Eastern Mindanao Regional Office.

The bureau said Lee has a standing arrest warrant issued in 2020 by the Gunsan Branch, Jeonju District Court of South Korea.

He was said to have defrauded a bank a total of 350 million won, equivalent to P15.2 million pesos, in 11 separate occasions from 1998 to 1999.

The bureau said based on information, he took profit by borrowing more than a billion won, or 43 million pesos, from two other fraud cases, in violation of Korea’s Criminal Act 347-(1).

He is also linked to illegal online gambling activities in the country, and has pursued mining activities in Davao City, the bureau said.

According to bureau chief Jaime Morente, Lee has been in the country since 1999 and was already an undocumented and overstaying alien.

“As a fugitive, he is considered an undesirable alien, and will be immediately deported and blacklisted from our country,” he added.