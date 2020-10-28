Kanlaon still on alert level 1 with 4 quakes, steam emission monitored

(Eagle News)–Four volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was sulfur dioxide emission.

PHIVOLCS said the emission was measured at an average of 656 tons per day on October 13.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said that at alert level 1, Kanlaon “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were also strongly reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities should advise pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit, PHIVOLCS said.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.