Kanlaon still on alert level 1; 4 quakes, sulfur dioxide and steam emissions monitored

(Eagle News)–Four volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 200 meters was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was at an average of 656 tons on October 13.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21, PHIVOLCS said, “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, Kanlaon is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.

The local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit as “ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.”

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.