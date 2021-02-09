Kalinga governor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Kalinga Governor Ferdinand Tubban has tested positive for COVID-19,

The Kalinga provincial government made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

According to the provincial government, he tested positive based on results of a RT-PCR test the day before.

Tubban requests all persons he might have had contact with in the past week “to observe for signs/symptoms of COVID-19, and to consult a health worker if these signs/symptoms are felt/experienced…,” the provincial government said.

It also urged them to strictly follow the Minimum Public Health Standards: the washing of hands frequently, wearing of face masks and face shield, and the observance of at least a 1-meter distance with other persons.

Earlier in the day, Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano announced she tested positive for COVID-19.