JUST IN: Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Batangas

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.3 quake struck Batangas at 5:12 p.m. Monday, December 13, which was also felt in surrounding areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said.

In a quake bulletin, PHIVOLCS said that the quake was of tectonic origin and was 99 kilometers deep.

The epicenter was located 24 kilometers southwest of Calatagan, Batangas.

The quake was felt at intensity 3 in Quezon City, and at intensity 2 in San Felipe, Zambales. PHIVOLCS said it was expecting aftershocks.

(Eagle News Service)