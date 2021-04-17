Iwahig prison chief orders extension of mandatory quarantine for all prison personnel following COVID-19 deaths

(Eagle News) — The chief of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa, Palawan has ordered an extension of the quarantine period of all prison personnel.

A statement from the Bureau of Corrections, which supervises the facility, said IPPF chief Chief Supt. Raul Levita gave the order for the one more week of strict quarantine starting April 14 to 21 for the completion of the mandatory 21-day quarantine for suspected COVID-19 patients.

Levita had ordered the quarantine after several personnel died after contracting COVID-19.

All personnel are banned from going outside the reservation and are required to stay in their respective government quarters even after their tour of duty.

“Going inside the prison reservation is likewise prohibited especially for the non-essential transactions until further notice,” BuCor said.

Any personnel experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 were advised to immediately consult the colony physician for “medical treatment and proper disposition.”

“The implementation of strict quarantine in IPPF is necessary to ensure the safety and wellness of all (persons deprived of liberty) under confinement and personnel, as well as their families and loved ones,” BuCor added.